Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough Will Host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” on March 10th

Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will be hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Show on Sunday, March 10, leading into the 96th Oscars.

What’s Happening:

Actor Vanessa Hudgens and multihyphenate Julianne Hough will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red-capet arrivals, giving the audience every can’t-miss moment from Hollywood’s biggest celebration.

Leading into the official pre-show, ABC News will celebrate the 96th Oscars with special programming, including the live pre-show Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live on Sunday, March 10, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT.

ABC News Live Prime” anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host live from the red carpet at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Joining Davis and Johnson to make their Oscar-reporting debut will be GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, along with veteran ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety's senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

The highest-rated show of the year for Live will take place LIVE in front of a huge audience of fans and feature Sebastian Maniscalco, a musical performance by Andy Grammer, Elaine Welteroth, plus Jesse Palmer will be the Live red-carpet correspondent.