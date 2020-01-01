shopDisney 2020 Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

ShopDisney’s year-long collectable series for 2020 is “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction.” The series focuses on Minnie Mouse’s iconic fashion sensibilities with each monthly theme inspired by a classic Disney Park attraction. Kicking off the series in January is Space Mountain.
What’s Happening:
- ShopDisney has revealed their 2020 Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collectable series.
- Each month a new limited edition pin set, mouse ear headband, plush, coffee mug, and Loungefly backpack will debut themed to a specific attraction.
- Following the trend established by previous collections, each monthly release will launch on the 3rd Saturday of the month.
- In addition to being sold on ShopDisney and at Disney Store’s, this collection will also be sold at Disneyland and Walt Disney World while supplies lasts.
This Month’s Theme
January 2020 – Space Mountain
In addition to the Space Mountain collection launching January 18th, pin collectors can pick up a special binder with an exclusive logo pin on January 18th from ShopDisney.
Premiering ahead of the January 18th launch is a Minnie Mouse doll themed to Main Street. This doll will be released on January 11th and is limited to 3,500 pieces.
Monthly Themes
- January – Space Mountain
- February – Pirates of the Caribbean
- March – Mad Tea Party
- April – it’s a small world
- May – The Enchanted Tiki Room
- June – Peter Pan’s Flight
- July – Fantasyland Carousel
- August – Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- September – Big Thunder Mountain
- October – The Haunted Mansion
- November – The Jungle Cruise
- December – Castle
Click here to see the collection on ShopDisney