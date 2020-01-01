shopDisney 2020 Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

ShopDisney’s year-long collectable series for 2020 is “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction.” The series focuses on Minnie Mouse’s iconic fashion sensibilities with each monthly theme inspired by a classic Disney Park attraction. Kicking off the series in January is Space Mountain.

ShopDisney has revealed their 2020 Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction

Each month a new limited edition pin set, mouse ear headband, plush, coffee mug, and Loungefly backpack will debut themed to a specific attraction.

Following the trend established by previous collections, each monthly release will launch on the 3rd Saturday of the month.

In addition to being sold on ShopDisney and at Disney Store’s, this collection will also be sold at Disneyland and Walt Disney World while supplies lasts.

This Month’s Theme

January 2020 – Space Mountain

In addition to the Space Mountain collection launching January 18th, pin collectors can pick up a special binder with an exclusive logo pin on January 18th from ShopDisney.

Premiering ahead of the January 18th launch is a Minnie Mouse doll themed to Main Street. This doll will be released on January 11th and is limited to 3,500 pieces.

Monthly Themes

January – Space Mountain

February – Pirates of the Caribbean

March – Mad Tea Party

April – it’s a small world

May – The Enchanted Tiki Room

June – Peter Pan’s Flight

July – Fantasyland Carousel

August – Dumbo the Flying Elephant

September – Big Thunder Mountain

October – The Haunted Mansion

November – The Jungle Cruise

December – Castle

