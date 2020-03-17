Walt Disney Studios Releases St. Patrick’s Day Teaser for “Artemis Fowl”

Walt Disney Studios is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with the release of this “Irish Blessing” teaser for their upcoming film Artemis Fowl.
- Artemis Fowl is adapted from the book by Eoin Colder and follows a 12-year-old genius who is the descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
- The new film is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who previously helmed Cinderella for the studio and also directed the first Thor film for Marvel.
- Branagh and Judy Hofflund are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.
- Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.
- Disney’s Artemis Fowl is set to be released on May 29, 2020.
The Cast:
- Ferdia Shaw
- Lara McDonnell
- Josh Gad
- Tamara Smart
- Nonso Anozie
- Josh McGuire
- Nikesh Patel
- Adrian Scarborough
- Miranda Raison
- Colin Farrell
- Judi Dench