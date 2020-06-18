Disney World Cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties in 2020

Walt Disney World just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will not return in 2020.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog just shared that the seasonal event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will not return in 2020.
- The decision was made after assessing the entertainment offerings, such as stage shows, parades and fireworks, which make it hard to social distance.
- In addition, the Disney H2O Glow Nights at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will not continue this year.
- Disney will be working to provide refunds to Guests who purchased tickets to both events over the coming weeks.
- A decision has not been made yet regarding Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and other holiday offerings like EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional.
