LEGO and National Geographic Team for “Explore the World” Campaign

Today, the LEGO Group and National Geographic unveil their most recent partnership. New LEGO City and LEGO Friends sets have been developed to create awareness about exploration and the protection of endangered species in the world’s jungles and oceans. To support the launch and engage children even further, a campaign has been developed in collaboration with National Geographic to encourage children to explore the world and maybe even develop their own creative ideas on solving the real-life challenges our world is facing.

You can take a look at the new site

The LEGO Group is also announcing a contribution towards the National Geographic Society to fund grants in ocean exploration and species conservation.

The campaign will invite kids and their parents to visit the heights and depths of the earth, and to learn about exploring our world and protecting wildlife in our oceans and jungles.

This includes educational content about pandas, sharks, elephants, deep sea creatures and much more.

To inspire kids to pursue creativity as a way to one day help protect the world’s wildlife, the campaign will portray stories from six different National Geographic Explorers who are working in creative, unexpected and surprising ways to help address real-life problems that our planet is facing.

National Geographic Elephant Ecologist, Dominique Gonçalves, is one of the explorers sharing her personal story about how she needed a creative solution to stop elephants eating food from villages in Mozambique.

Her story shows that even the simplest ideas can make a big difference.

Knowing that elephants are scared of bees, she implemented a system of rope fences with beehives attached so the bees now safely guide the elephants away.

By seeing these stories, kids and parents will see that many of the world’s challenges can be impacted by using creativity.

The LEGO Friends and LEGO City sets have been developed to provide a strong foundation for kids to creatively express their passion for our planet and exploration, while giving them an opportunity to further explore and learn about the ups and downs animals are facing in the wild.

Both play themes are based on real-life settings, and supported by the campaign site, children are well placed to learn about life as an explorer through play.

The LEGO Group and National Geographic have a well-established relationship, previously having collaborated on wildlife awareness sets such as LEGO Friends Sea Life Rescue and LEGO City Jungle sets.

However, this is the first time the two brands are partnering on a campaign that seeks to inspire kids to think creatively – not only is it fun, but it may result in a creative solution that can one day help explore and protect our planet.

What they’re saying: