Interior Architecture Committee presents: Storytelling in Design: a presentation about Walt Disney Imagineering’s creative process and infusing storytelling into the design of spaces

The Interior Architecture Committee of the American Institute of Architects of Los Angeles will be presenting an opportunity featuring a virtual seminar featuring insight from Walt Disney Imagineering. What’s Happening: With a mission to give the power of design and architecture to every corner of our Los Angeles, The American Institute of Architects (AIA) – Los Angeles opens our eyes to a city that flourishes from thoughtfully designed buildings and the spaces in between.

As part of this mission, the Interior Architecture Committee of the AIA is presenting a virtual Zoom presentation, Storytelling in Design: a presentation about Walt Disney Imagineering’s creative process and infusing storytelling into the design of spaces.

Join Brent Strong, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, for a presentation about Imagineering’s creative process and infusing storytelling into the design of spaces. Learn more about the principles of creativity including how to think more creatively and how to design and develop the storytelling aspect of the creative process. Brent Strong is an Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, where he is responsible for the development of new attractions and experiences at Disney Parks including Avengers Campus, a new land coming soon to Disney California Adventure Park. Strong joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 2006 and previously led the creative teams for Hyperspace Mountain and Star Wars Launch Bay at several Disney Parks around the world, development plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort and interactive experiences at various Disney Parks.

The virtual seminar will take place on August 25th, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM PDT and will cost $10- $20.

Anyone interested in registering for the Zoom seminar can register here. Read Related Articles Walt Disney Imagineering Announces Barbara Bouza as…

Universal Orlando Resort to Host Ryerson…

Disneyland Paris to Celebrate 25 Years of Space…

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Datapad Imagineering…