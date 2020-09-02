Kevin Hart to Host ABC’s Nonpartisan Comedy Special “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out” on September 14

by | Sep 2, 2020 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

ABC will present a nonpartisan comedy special ahead of the 2020 election titled VOMO: Vote or Miss Out. The hour long program will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and will include guest appearances by celebrities and former political figures.

What’s Happening: 

  • ABC will be airing VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, a nonpartisan comedy special event created by ATTN: in partnership with When We All Vote.
  • The program will feature some of the biggest names in comedy and music, and will air on Monday, September 14th (10:00-11:00 pm EDT).
  • Emceed by comedy legend Kevin Hart, the entertainment-filled television event will aim to encourage electoral participation in the 2020 election.
  • Some of the biggest names in comedy and music are scheduled to appear for this one-night-only nonpartisan event.
  • Along with headline entertainment consisting of comedy bits, stand-up acts and a larger-than-life musical performance, the special will provide information on voting, highlighting potential procedural changes caused by the pandemic, so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall.
  • The one-hour comedy special is sponsored by T-Mobile.

Guest Appearances:

  • 2 Chainz and Lil Baby
  • Cristela Alonzo
  • Tim Allen
  • Whitney Cummings
  • Will Ferrell
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Charlamagne Tha God
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Jon Hamm
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Liza Koshy
  • Jay Leno
  • Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
  • The special will also feature prominent political figures across party lines including:
    • Michelle Obama
    • Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA)
    • Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD)
    • Ann Romney
    • Cindy McCain
  • Additional guests to be added in the coming days.

What They’re Saying: 

  • Tom Werner: “We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy. This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”
  • ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal: “Voter participation is in ATTN:’s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government.”

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out is being created for ABC by:

  • ATTN:, a leading media company aimed at reaching young people on topical issues
  • sara + tom, the production company founded by The Conners executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner
  • When We All Vote
  • Event production company Done+Dusted

 

 
 
