New Star Wars Music Pop-Up Channel Now Available on Dash Radio

Dash Radio and Disney Music Group announced the launch of a pop-up channel dedicated to the music of Star Wars beginning October 31. The pop-up features highlights from film and television available on Dash Radio through November 30 at dashradio.com/starwars.
- Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores by legendary composer John Williams.
- The pop-up station will also highlight music from Season One of the Emmy-winning live-action Disney+ Original series The Mandalorian, featuring score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Creed); tracks from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story score; and music from John Powell’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Music from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars with score by Kevin Kiner (Doom Patrol, Narcos: Mexico) is also featured on the channel.
- Dash Radio currently boasts millions of subscribers who enjoy non-stop, live broadcasts and original stations across multiple genres and categories.
- Stations are powered by some of the biggest artists, DJs, radio personalities and musicians.
- Earlier this year, the streaming platform began rolling out as a standard offering in a variety of new GM vehicles in the U.S., plus a partnership with the Vikings NFL team.
- Dash recently opened a new studio in Los Angeles to expand its multimedia format offerings.