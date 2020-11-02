New Star Wars Music Pop-Up Channel Now Available on Dash Radio

Dash Radio and Disney Music Group announced the launch of a pop-up channel dedicated to the music of Star Wars beginning October 31. The pop-up features highlights from film and television available on Dash Radio through November 30 at dashradio.com/starwars.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores by legendary composer John Williams.

movie over 40 years ago, the saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores by legendary composer John Williams. The pop-up station will also highlight music from Season One of the Emmy-winning live-action Disney+ The Mandalorian , featuring score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther, Creed ); tracks from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story score; and music from John Powell’s Solo: A Star Wars Story .

, featuring score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ( ); tracks from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s score; and music from John Powell’s . Music from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars with score by Kevin Kiner ( Doom Patrol, Narcos: Mexico ) is also featured on the channel.

with score by Kevin Kiner ( ) is also featured on the channel. Dash Radio currently boasts millions of subscribers who enjoy non-stop, live broa dca

Stations are powered by some of the biggest artists, DJs, radio personalities and musicians.

Earlier this year, the streaming platform began rolling out as a standard offering in a variety of new GM vehicles in the U.S., plus a partnership with the Vikings NFL team.

Dash recently opened a new studio in Los Angeles to expand its multimedia format offerings.