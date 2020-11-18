Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Special Black Friday Vacation Package Offer

by | Nov 18, 2020 7:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This Black Friday – Friday, November 27 – guests can add “epic vacation” to their shopping list by taking advantage of Universal Orlando Resort’s best package offer ever – SAVE 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night vacation package combining theme park tickets and hotel accommodations (as low as $1,292, after savings, based on a family of four).

  • With limited quantities available, guests are encouraged to purchase early as this exclusive deal is expected to sell out.
  • Available for travel beginning November 29, 2020 through April 30, 2021, the package includes:
    • Four epic days of park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests who plan to visit after February 28, 2021 can add access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis filled with both relaxing and thrilling experiences, to their package.
    • 4-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, where guests can enjoy vibrant, retro-themed rooms and suites and fun for the whole family, including soaking up the sun at the white sand beaches, two massive zero-entry pools and splash pads for the kids, enjoying a leisurely float around the lazy river, rolling a strike at the 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley, savoring something delicious at Bayliner Diner and more.
    • Universal hotel guests also get exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission to access the parks before the general public and complimentary transportation throughout the destination. And, guests at Cabana Bay Beach Resort can enjoy a private, convenient walking entrance to Universal’s Volcano Bay just steps from the hotel.
  • Guests can begin taking advantage of this unprecedented offer on Black Friday – Friday, November 27 – by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com. Blockout dates and restrictions apply.  
  • Across Universal Orlando Resort, the health and safety of guests and team members remains the top priority as the destination continues to implement carefully-managed procedures, including:
    • Screening guests and team members
    • Enforcing social distancing
    • Requiring face coverings
    • Limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels
    • Increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed