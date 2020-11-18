Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Special Black Friday Vacation Package Offer

This Black Friday – Friday, November 27 – guests can add “epic vacation” to their shopping list by taking advantage of Universal Orlando Resort’s best package offer ever – SAVE 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night vacation package combining theme park tickets and hotel accommodations (as low as $1,292, after savings, based on a family of four).

With limited quantities available, guests are encouraged to purchase early as this exclusive deal is expected to sell out.

Available for travel beginning November 29, 2020 through April 30, 2021, the package includes: Four epic days of park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests who plan to visit after February 28, 2021 can add access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis filled with both relaxing and thrilling experiences, to their package. 4-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, where guests can enjoy vibrant, retro-themed rooms and suites and fun for the whole family, including soaking up the sun at the white sand beaches, two massive zero-entry pools and splash pads for the kids, enjoying a leisurely float around the lazy river, rolling a strike at the 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley, savoring something delicious at Bayliner Diner and more. Universal hotel guests also get exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission to access the parks before the general public and complimentary transportation throughout the destination. And, guests at Cabana Bay Beach Resort can enjoy a private, convenient walking entrance to Universal’s Volcano Bay just steps from the hotel.

Guests can begin taking advantage of this unprecedented offer on Black Friday – Friday, November 27 – by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com

Across Universal Orlando Resort, the health and safety of guests and team members remains the top priority as the destination continues to implement carefully-managed procedures, including: Screening guests and team members Enforcing social distancing Requiring face coverings Limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels Increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures

