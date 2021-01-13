Adventures by Disney Announces Disney Expedition Cruises With First Dates Starting in December 2021

Adventures by Disney has announced “Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises” starting in late 2021. Check out all the details below for the experiences that can be booked starting January 19.

With the announcement, there were a few different expedition experiences announced with voyages to Antarctica beginning in late 2021 and to the Galapagos Islands in 2022.

Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises PONANT “Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime as you explore the infinite riches and natural beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula. Nature takes center stage and unique experiences abound as you hike through penguin colonies, search for pods of whales navigating the waters around you, and share a toast with fellow Adventurers as you glide past glaciers and ice floes. Plus, you’ll kick off your journey to the Antarctic Peninsula with explorations of the diverse landscapes and rich culture of Patagonia, also known as the "End of the World."



Buenos Aires Escape “Fall under the spell of this vibrant Argentinian metropolis as you get an authentic taste of its history, culture and charm during this Adventures by Disney Buenos Aires Escape. Indulge in gourmet gastronomy, visit iconic landmarks, live like a Argentine cowboy for a day and more. This is the perfect pre-adventure to your Antarctica & Patagonia Expedition Cruise.”



Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise starts in February 2022 as a 9 days, 8 nights expedition. “Unleash your adventurous spirit as you travel on a unique expedition cruise, where you’ll explore the diverse islands and ecosystems of the Galápagos Archipelago. Experience the pristine beauty of this equatorial region where you may get up close with the many endemic species, including marine iguanas, Giant Land Tortoises, sea lions, blue-footed boobies and many more. Choose from 3 different routes, each offers amazing adventure as only Adventures by Disney can provide.”

starts in February 2022 as a 9 days, 8 nights expedition.

Bookings begin January 19, 2021. To get full details on the expeditions, booking dates, and prices, we recommend contacting Mouse Fan Travel, our preferred travel agent. You can also get details on the Adventures by Disney website.