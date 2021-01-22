“My Music Story: YOSHIKI” Set To Debut in America on Disney+ February 5th

Japanese Rock Star, YOSHIKI, recognized around the world, will see the U.S. Premiere of My Music Story: YOSHIKI, hit Disney+ on February 5th.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ announced that the U.S. premiere of My Music Story: YOSHIKI' will debut on Friday, February 5th. YOSHIKI is the internationally-renowned rock star, named "one of the most influential composers in Japanese history." In the Disney+ original, which is subtitled in English, YOSHIKI performs reimagined versions of two Disney classics: "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, along with his own compositions. YOSHIKI also gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his recording process and how he shaped the arrangements in his Hollywood studio.
More About YOSHIKI:
- YOSHIKI recently collaborated with St. Vincent on a reimaged classical version of her song, "New York,” and will.i.am, Bono, Jennifer Hudson and YOSHIKI came together on a new song called "#SING4LIFE" in solidarity with those in quarantine.
- In November, he released his first book in 28 years—a photo book titled XY shot by award-winning photographer Melanie Pullen. XY was an immediate bestseller and debuted at number one on Japan's Oricon photography book sales charts. LA Weekly named it one of the best art books for the holidays.
- YOSHIKI's fashion brand Yoshikimono fuses together tradition and innovation to pay homage to the traditional form of the kimono while continuing to evolve the artform with edgy styles. Last year, select pieces from the collection were shown alongside designers such as Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and John Galliano in London's Victoria and Albert Museum. Yoshikimono was also featured in the Tokyo National Museum's special "KIMONO" exhibit.
- Yoshikitty is Hello Kitty creator Sanrio's reigning favorite character, having topped Hello Kitty herself for five consecutive years. Inspired by YOSHIKI, the character was created by the Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi and is the first Sanrio character modeled after a real-life person.
- YOSHIKI was named by Forbes Asia as one of the 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019, and his 501(c)(3) charity organization Yoshiki Foundation America donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund established by the Recording Academy and its charitable foundation MusiCares. His foundation also donated $24,000 to Meals on Wheels centers across Los Angeles for seniors affected by coronavirus and 10 million yen to Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine to support frontline healthcare providers.