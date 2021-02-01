Former ABC President and TV Prouder Jamie Tarses Passes Away at 56

Former president of ABC and legendary TV producer Jamie Tarses has passed away at the age of 56. Starting her television career at NBC, one of the first hit series under her purview was Blossom, made for the network by Touchstone Television. Promoted to second in command at the network, she played a key role in the development of hit sitcoms like Friends and Frasier before moving to ABC, becoming the first woman to be president of a television network.

I was lucky to know Jamie. I was lucky to laugh with her. She put me on a path I’m still on today. What an incredible life she lived. Like… standing ovation levels of awesome. https://t.co/QVpV54pXgE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 1, 2021

Starting in 1996, Jamie Tarses led ABC through the end of the decade, greenlighting such hits as Dharma & Greg, Two Guys and a Girl, and The Practice. After leaving the network, she shifted her focus to producing TV shows and had a development deal with ABC Signature. Among her producing credits are Happy Endings, The Mayor and

What is happening?! 💔 ⁦@hall_m_brandon⁩ ⁦⁦@mrmarcelspears⁩, @BernardDJones⁩ and I were blessed to work w/Jamie on ⁦@TheMayorABC⁩. She was lovely. This feels so wrong.#JamieTarses Dies: Trailblazing TV Executive & Producer Was 56 https://t.co/3oQ9yBhlNs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 1, 2021

Enduring a cardiac event last fall that led to her passing, Jamie Tarses had several future projects in the works including the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society and a Sony dramedy created for ABC called Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person.

Jamie Tarses was an asskicking beauty who beat up TV so bad that she was running NBC by age 32, IN THE 90’s!!! She was fun, funny, brutally honest, stylish as all hell, took no shit and fought crazyhard for the things she believed in, me included thanks Jaime. Love to Paddy & fam — adam pally (@adampally) February 1, 2021

Jamie Tarses is survived by her wife Paddy Aubrey, their three children, her parents Jay and Rachel and her siblings Matt and Mallory in addition to nieces and nephews. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time.