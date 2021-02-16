ABC News Announces “Trump: The Reckoning” Streaming on Hulu Tonight

ABC News has announced Trump: The Reckoning, streaming exclusively on Hulu tonight, February 16.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced a new special, Trump: The Reckoning, which will be streaming tonight on Hulu.
- The special comes after the second Senate impeachment trial where former President Donald Trump was acquitted on February 13.
- It will show multiple perspectives of the trial looking at the events that led up to the moment featuring interviews with Trump insiders and new reporting from the ABC News’ political team.
- Trump: The Reckoning is produced by ABC News. Roxanna Sherwood is Senior Executive Producer, and Ethan Nelson is Executive Producer.
Synopsis:
- Trump: The Reckoning examines the motivations of those who stormed the Capitol on January 6 and the machinations of those involved in the trial, Trump supporters and opponents alike. This special also takes an unflinching look at the man who dramatically altered the presidency, exploring Trump’s rhetoric, political tactics and social media use over the past four years, and how these actions impacted not only the events of January 6, but the country’s path forward.