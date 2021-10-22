Disney Showcases Technology at Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing 2021

by | Oct 22, 2021 5:24 PM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney Company recently showcased some of the technology behind the stories and immersive worlds that make up the company’s world-renowned businesses and segments. On September 27, the 27th annual Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing (GHC) kicked off virtually with thousands of attendees, keynote speakers and top technology company representatives, including The Walt Disney Company, joining from across the globe to celebrate women and nonbinary people in technology.

  • While the event remained virtual, the 330 Disney representatives were able to connect in one-on-one conversations between candidates and attendees, engage in Q&A sessions and take part in various panels held throughout the week.
  • GHC attendees were also able to sign up for future job alerts; network further with our company representatives by stopping by the virtual Disney expo booth; and participate in a giveaway challenge, where attendees shared the female character that inspired them most and could be selected to win a one-year Disney+ subscription or a Disney Swag box.
  • Disney representatives for the event came from all business segments of the company including:
    • Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
    • Studio Entertainment
    • Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
    • Studios, General Entertainment and ESPN & Sports Content
  • Other representatives included keynote speaker Diane Jurgens, CIO & EVP, along with presentations and panels from other Disney technologists.
  • Characters from across Disney businesses’ who play a part in speaking up for themselves and empower one another took center stage at the virtual event, including:
  • The Walt Disney Company partners with Anita Borg Institute (AnitaB.org) to support women and nonbinary people in technology at events like GHC.
  • Over the course of the event, Disney representatives met, interviewed and extended employment offers for full-time and internship positions, furthering the Company’s commitment to help close the binary gender gap in technology.
  • To explore technology career opportunities at Disney, visit DisneyTech.com.

What they’re saying:

  • Emily Vees, manager of Campus Recruitment: “In a competitive industry like technology, attending GHC allows Disney to showcase the company as an inspiring and innovative employer for women and nonbinary people in technology. While at the same time, celebrating our own technologists who we have hired from past Grace Hopper celebrations, and identifying and pipelining a new generation of top technology talent into our internship and full-time opportunities.”
  • Travis Kessel, VP, Talent Acquisition – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution: “The Grace Hopper Celebration has proven time and again to introduce us to some of the best technical talent in the world. Given the incredible amount of hiring we are doing across the businesses we support, we depend on the Grace Hopper Celebration for this critical pipeline of great talent that leads us to a better represented workforce.”
  • Ashley Siegel, manager, Outreach & Engagement – Disney Corporate: “It’s been really fulfilling to see how much of an ‘in real life’ experience GHC felt like. From our Disney representatives, to the beautiful swag boxes that arrived at 750 homes around the world, to the inspiration our Disney speakers provided to GHC attendees, we may not have been in person, but we were certainly all in it together.”
 
 
