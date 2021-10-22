Disney Showcases Technology at Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing 2021

The Walt Disney Company recently showcased some of the technology behind the stories and immersive worlds that make up the company’s world-renowned businesses and segments. On September 27, the 27th annual Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing (GHC) kicked off virtually with thousands of attendees, keynote speakers and top technology company representatives, including The Walt Disney Company, joining from across the globe to celebrate women and nonbinary people in technology.

While the event remained virtual, the 330 Disney representatives were able to connect in one-on-one conversations between candidates and attendees, engage in Q&A sessions and take part in various panels held throughout the week.

GHC attendees were also able to sign up for future job alerts; network further with our company representatives by stopping by the virtual Disney expo booth; and participate in a giveaway challenge, where attendees shared the female character that inspired them most and could be selected to win a one-year Disney+

Disney representatives for the event came from all business segments of the company including: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Studio Entertainment Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Studios, General Entertainment and ESPN & Sports Content

Other representatives included keynote speaker Diane Jurgens, CIO & EVP, along with presentations and panels from other Disney technologists.

Characters from across Disney businesses’ who play a part in speaking up for themselves and empower one another took center stage at the virtual event, including: Bo Peep from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Katherine Johnson from Hidden Figures Shuri from Marvel Black Panther June Osborne from Hulu The Handmaid’s Tale Raya from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon Rey from Star Wars

The Walt Disney Company partners with Anita Borg Institute (AnitaB.org) to support women and nonbinary people in technology at events like GHC.

Over the course of the event, Disney representatives met, interviewed and extended employment offers for full-time and internship positions, furthering the Company’s commitment to help close the binary gender gap in technology.

To explore technology career opportunities at Disney, visit DisneyTech.com

What they’re saying: