Grogu AR Lens Added to My Disney Experience App for Disney+ Day

In honor of Disney+ Day, the lovable Grogu from The Mandalorian will appear as a special AR lens accessible in the Disney PhotoPass Lens section of the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

Luke played around with the Grogu lens in the app, where he pops up on your shoulder, and then uses the Force when you smile. It really goes well with the generally cute vibe that Grogu gives off.

As you can see in the video, the AR didn’t quite recognize my shoulder, so there are definitely some kinks to work out. Otherwise, it’s a really fun, Snapchat-like experience.

This all new AR lens is complimentary for everyone just on Disney+ Day: Friday, November 12. After that it will only be available for Disney Genie+ purchasers.

Some of the other fun lenses

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage on Disney+ Day.