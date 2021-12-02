Production Wraps on Disney+ Original Movie “Chang Can Dunk”

Production has wrapped on Chang Can Dunk, an original, live-action film from Disney slated for release in 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Chang Can Dunk will follow a 16-year old, constantly marginalized, not-popular high school kid and wannabe basketball player becomes obsessed with the idea of learning to dunk, all in an effort to best the school’s basketball star, Matt — and hopefully win the adoration of the very pretty Kristy.

will follow a 16-year old, constantly marginalized, not-popular high school kid and wannabe basketball player becomes obsessed with the idea of learning to dunk, all in an effort to best the school’s basketball star, Matt — and hopefully win the adoration of the very pretty Kristy. The new film is written and directed by Jingyi Shao.

Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani will serve as producers through their Hillman Grad Productions.

Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi will also produce the movie.

Pamela Thur serves as executive producer.

To lend authenticity to the film and properly represent the dunk culture, filmmakers hired one of the foremost dunk experts, Connor Barth, to help the actors train.

Chang Can Dunk is intended for Disney+

The cast: