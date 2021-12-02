“The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster” Special Now Streaming on Peacock

Following the colossal success of Universal Orlando’s most ambitious roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, viewers will get a compelling look at its creation with the debut of The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster special now streaming exclusively on Peacock and narrated by TV personality and Universal theme park fan, Mario Lopez.

The special provides viewers with an intriguing glimpse into the three-year development of the apex predator of roller coasters – highlighting everything from its bold vision and immersive theming to the intense coaster maneuvers that continue to captivate riders.

They’ll also gain insight into what it took to create the ultimate thrill ride from Universal Creative’s award-winning visionary team – including: Mark Woodbury, President of Universal Creative and Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts, Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative

As well as project leads, like: Shelby Honea (Show Producer) Greg Hall (Art Director)

And Jurassic World filmmakers: Colin Trevorrow (Director) Frank Marshall (Producer)

Praised by fans as “unmatched,” “a beast of a coaster,” “relentless” and “hands down, the best coaster ever,” Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is a gamechanger within the theme park industry – raising the bar as one of the most elaborate and extreme roller coasters ever designed.

First reaction to #VelociCoaster. Check back later for a full review! pic.twitter.com/UI4qiH0nNm — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 3, 2021

Starring the film’s original cast – Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, the astounding thrill ride propels guests into an immersive dinosaur habitat where they hurtle at breakneck speeds alongside the Velociraptor pack, Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo.

VelociCoaster lives up to its name by delivering an unparalleled roller coaster experience where guests are catapulted along 4,700 feet of track, 155 feet in the air at 70 mph, through a series of high-speed launches and more – all culminating in a spiraling 360-degree inversion inches above the lagoon.

Check out a sneak peek of the new special below: