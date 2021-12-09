“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” Coming to the Popular Game “Fall Guys”

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to the popular game, Fall Guys. That’s right! Some of the citizens of Halloween Town will be coming soon to the Blunderdome, in the game’s signature bean form.
- Four characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will be coming to Fall Guys starting next week.
- The exclusive Nightmare Before Christmas costumes will release as follows:
- The Mayor of Halloween Town – December 16-19
- Sally – December 20-23
- Jack Skellington – December 24-27
- It’s also worth noting that the Mayor will also have a head-turning variation.
- The fourth character is the one and only Santa Jack, who will be swooping in with a limited time event, that will include mischievous challenges and exclusive themed rewards.
- Santa Jack’s Challenge will run December 16-27 and will require players to rack up points and hit specific targets to earn rewards:
- The Pumpkin King (Nickname) – 100 points
- The Pumpkin King (Pattern) – 200 points
- Deadly Nightshade (Colour) – 400 points
- Santa Jack – Bottom (Costume) – 600 points
- Santa Jack – Top (Costume) – 800 points
- Zero's Surprise (Celebration) – 1000 points
- A trailer for the Nightmare Before Christmas additions coming to Fall Guys was also released and you can see it below: