Disney Cruise Line Selects Port Everglades for Second Year-Round Homeport

by | Dec 14, 2021 11:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Broward County Commission was joined today by Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Captain Minnie Mouse to celebrate a new agreement naming Port Everglades as Disney’s second year-round homeport.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Cruise Line is bringing its magic to Broward County’s cruise port under a 15-year partnership that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.
  • The agreement provides for one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, then joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.
  • Adding Port Everglades as a second homeport gives Disney a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
  • Port Everglades will be joining Disney’s original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.
  • Port Everglades offers everything from Caribbean cruises to world voyages to fast ferry getaways all from the vacation paradise of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Port Everglades’ enviable location in the heart of South Florida and the neighboring Caribbean, makes it one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world, hosting an average of nearly 4 million passengers annually.
  • Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line provides a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy—and three more ships planned. The first of the new ships, the Disney Wish, is scheduled for its maiden voyage in summer 2022. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska and Europe, among others.

What They’re Saying:

  • Thomas Mazloum, Disney Cruise Line President said:
    • “As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,”
    • “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”
  • Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels said:
    • “We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,”
    • “I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust. All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed