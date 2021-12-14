Disney Cruise Line Selects Port Everglades for Second Year-Round Homeport

The Broward County Commission was joined today by Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Captain Minnie Mouse to celebrate a new agreement naming Port Everglades as Disney’s second year-round homeport.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Cruise Line is bringing its magic to Broward County’s cruise port under a 15-year partnership that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.
- The agreement provides for one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, then joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.
- Adding Port Everglades as a second homeport gives Disney a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
- Port Everglades will be joining Disney’s original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.
- Port Everglades offers everything from Caribbean cruises to world voyages to fast ferry getaways all from the vacation paradise of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Port Everglades’ enviable location in the heart of South Florida and the neighboring Caribbean, makes it one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world, hosting an average of nearly 4 million passengers annually.
- Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line provides a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy—and three more ships planned. The first of the new ships, the Disney Wish, is scheduled for its maiden voyage in summer 2022. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska and Europe, among others.
What They’re Saying:
- Thomas Mazloum, Disney Cruise Line President said:
- “As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,”
- “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”
- Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels said:
- “We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,”
- “I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust. All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”