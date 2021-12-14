Kross Studio Has the Ultimate High-End Collectible Gifts for the Most Dedicated Star Wars Fans in Your Life

Star Wars fans with a taste for premium collectibles are in luck! The ongoing partnership between Kross Studio and Lucasfilm Ltd. has produced an array of Star Wars-inspired collectibles.

What’s Happening:

Kross Studio has achieved a significant milestone announcing its ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm in 2021. This partnership led the studio to create highly immersive and functional art pieces, honoring the iconic Star Wars saga. Each creation, combining an emblematic design with high-technology, is dedicated to those who enjoy Star Wars history as much as high-end collectibles.

Kross Studio is the leading next-generation Swiss design studio and manufacturer, founded in 2020 with a vision to erase the boundaries between fine art, pop culture, and high-end product design. Kross Studio produces immersive, expertly engineered, and highly collectible art objects that defy categorization.

TIE Advanced x1 Watch Winder

The TIE Advanced x1 Watch Winder will keep their timepiece up to speed in style. Each winding engine has been directly integrated into a solid aluminum sculpture, inspired by the TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, piloted by Lord Darth Vader himself in the film Star Wars: A New Hope. Each is made of solid black anodized aluminum, fully machined, hand-finished, and assembled in-house by Kross Studios. The Star Wars-inspired watch winders harness the force via powerful movement to maintain the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch placed within the winding capsule.

Star Wars Watch Rolls Collection

The new Star Wars watch rolls collection offers six distinct watch roll designs for individual sale, each featuring an inspired design of an iconic Rebel or Imperial character from the original space saga: Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Chewbacca. Anyone who purchases the complete set of six will receive a special bonus watch roll featuring Yoda, and all rolls will be delivered in a special collector's edition box.

Death Star Ultimate Collector Sets

Kross Studio pays tribute to the iconic Star Wars film saga with these special one-of-a-kind Death Star Ultimate Collector Sets, a gift that will dazzle any Star Wars fan.

Only ten of these larger-than-life collector sets will ever be created, and each set offers an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Star Wars cinema history. The richly detailed and interactive Imperial kyber crystal container measures over three feet long and contains a Death Star-inspired Tourbillon watch and several strap options, as well as an authentic kyber crystal movie prop from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, never again to be offered for sale – available only in these $150,000 collector sets. Only two sets remain for sale out of the original ten produced, truly the gifts of a lifetime for the serious Star Wars collector.

In another gift to serious Star Wars fans, Kross Studio is set to celebrate The Book of Boba Fett with an immersive new collector set.

Look for details of the collector set launch in early 2022 on Instagram and Kross Studio’s Website.