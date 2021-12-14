Kross Studio Has the Ultimate High-End Collectible Gifts for the Most Dedicated Star Wars Fans in Your Life

by | Dec 14, 2021 12:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Star Wars fans with a taste for premium collectibles are in luck! The ongoing partnership between Kross Studio and Lucasfilm Ltd. has produced an array of Star Wars-inspired collectibles.

What’s Happening:

  • Kross Studio has achieved a significant milestone announcing its ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm in 2021. This partnership led the studio to create highly immersive and functional art pieces, honoring the iconic Star Wars saga. Each creation, combining an emblematic design with high-technology, is dedicated to those who enjoy Star Wars history as much as high-end collectibles.

  • Kross Studio is the leading next-generation Swiss design studio and manufacturer, founded in 2020 with a vision to erase the boundaries between fine art, pop culture, and high-end product design. Kross Studio produces immersive, expertly engineered, and highly collectible art objects that defy categorization.

TIE Advanced x1 Watch Winder

The TIE Advanced x1 Watch Winder will keep their timepiece up to speed in style. Each winding engine has been directly integrated into a solid aluminum sculpture, inspired by the TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, piloted by Lord Darth Vader himself in the film Star Wars: A New Hope.  Each is made of solid black anodized aluminum, fully machined, hand-finished, and assembled in-house by Kross Studios. The Star Wars-inspired watch winders harness the force via powerful movement to maintain the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch placed within the winding capsule.

Star Wars Watch Rolls Collection

The new Star Wars watch rolls collection offers six distinct watch roll designs for individual sale, each featuring an inspired design of an iconic Rebel or Imperial character from the original space saga: Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Chewbacca. Anyone who purchases the complete set of six will receive a special bonus watch roll featuring Yoda, and all rolls will be delivered in a special collector's edition box.

Death Star Ultimate Collector Sets

Kross Studio pays tribute to the iconic Star Wars film saga with these special one-of-a-kind Death Star Ultimate Collector Sets, a gift that will dazzle any Star Wars fan.

Only ten of these larger-than-life collector sets will ever be created, and each set offers an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Star Wars cinema history. The richly detailed and interactive Imperial kyber crystal container measures over three feet long and contains a Death Star-inspired Tourbillon watch and several strap options, as well as an authentic kyber crystal movie prop from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, never again to be offered for sale – available only in these $150,000 collector sets. Only two sets remain for sale out of the original ten produced, truly the gifts of a lifetime for the serious Star Wars collector.

In another gift to serious Star Wars fans, Kross Studio is set to celebrate The Book of Boba Fett with an immersive new collector set.

Look for details of the collector set launch in early 2022 on Instagram and Kross Studio’s Website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed