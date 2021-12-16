shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Wraps Up with Final Day of Mystery Deals

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney
We’ve made it to day twelve of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals! To finish off the fun shopping event, guests can once again enjoy special savings with a mystery deal that will be revealed when they add items to their carts! Among the merchandise included in the mystery deal are toys, nuiMOs, ornaments, and clothing! Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.
Speaking of shipping, don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout to enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more (pre tax).
Disney Toys
Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set
Spider-Man Webshooter Play Set – Spider-Man: Far from Home | Marvel
Anna Classic Doll – Frozen 2 – 11 1/2''
Anna Classic Doll Accessory Pack – Frozen 2
Disney Plush
Minnie Mouse From Our Family to Yours Plush in Box – 9''
Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush – 12''
Sven Plush – Frozen – Large 14'' H
Pluto Weighted Plush – Medium 14''
Eeyore Weighted Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Medium 14''
Around the Home
Disney Animators' Collection Fleece Throw
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Fleece Throw
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Jar
Sketchbook Ornaments
101 Dalmatians Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 60th Anniversary – Limited Release
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release
Merida Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Brave
Dumbo Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release
Disney Glam
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Bow – Cranberry Red
The Haunted Mansion Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by Her Universe
Mickey Icon Raffia Earrings by BaubleBar
Ariel Swarovski Crystal Necklace
Disney Clothing
Star Wars ''Grand Maz Couch'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX
''Moana of Motunui'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX
Mickey Mouse Balloons and Popcorn Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World
Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Pets
National Geographic Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon – Navy
Thanks for joining us for 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney! Happy Holidays!