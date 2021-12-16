shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Wraps Up with Final Day of Mystery Deals

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney

We’ve made it to day twelve of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals! To finish off the fun shopping event, guests can once again enjoy special savings with a mystery deal that will be revealed when they add items to their carts! Among the merchandise included in the mystery deal are toys, nuiMOs, ornaments, and clothing! Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.

Speaking of shipping, don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout to enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more (pre tax).

Disney Toys

Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set

Spider-Man Webshooter Play Set – Spider-Man: Far from Home | Marvel

Anna Classic Doll – Frozen 2 – 11 1/2''

Anna Classic Doll Accessory Pack – Frozen 2

Disney Plush

Minnie Mouse From Our Family to Yours Plush in Box – 9''

Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush – 12''

Sven Plush – Frozen – Large 14'' H

Pluto Weighted Plush – Medium 14''

Eeyore Weighted Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Medium 14''

Around the Home

Disney Animators' Collection Fleece Throw

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Fleece Throw

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Jar

Sketchbook Ornaments

101 Dalmatians Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 60th Anniversary – Limited Release

The Hunchback of Notre Dame Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release

Merida Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Brave

Dumbo Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release

Disney Glam

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Bow – Cranberry Red

The Haunted Mansion Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by Her Universe

Mickey Icon Raffia Earrings by BaubleBar

Ariel Swarovski Crystal Necklace

Frozen Snowflake Necklace

Disney Clothing

Star Wars ''Grand Maz Couch'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX

''Moana of Motunui'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX

Mickey Mouse Balloons and Popcorn Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Pets

National Geographic Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon – Navy

Thanks for joining us for 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney! Happy Holidays!