Disney+ Shares Recaps of Subscribers’ Viewing Habits in 2021

Disney+ waved goodbye to 2021 by sending out recaps to subscribers that summarize their viewing habits from the past year.

Disney+ subscribers received emails yesterday (January 14th, 2022) recapping the past year.

The emails summarize their viewing habits, starting simply with how much they streamed in 2021.

We also get to see which franchises we watch most often, like Marvel

We also get to see which genre we watch most, like action or family animation.

We even get to see which day of the week we stream on the most. With Wednesday being the day for new episodes of all your favorite shows like The Book of Boba Fett or Loki

And finally, the recap lets us know whether we watch more movies or series. With Disney+ offering so many great options in both categories,

You can check your email to find your own recap and see your Disney+ viewing habits for 2021. And if you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you can always subscribe with the link below to check out new films and series coming to the streamer in 2022, like Pixar’s Turning Red Moon Knight