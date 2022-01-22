“Cyberchase” Kicks Off 20th Year With Marathon Of Fan-Favorite Episodes and Returning Guest Star Christopher Lloyd

by | Jan 22, 2022 2:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Cyberchase, The Emmy winning hit science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) series on PBS KIDS is entering its 20th year, starting with a marathon of fan-favorite episodes and the return of guest star Christopher Lloyd.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s been 20 years and counting for the hit PBS KIDS series, Cyberchase, which has been America’s longest-running math series for kids ages 6-8.
  • The Emmy-winning animated series that builds children’s math power and environmental literacy celebrates its 20th anniversary with new episodes and more this year.
  • To mark the occasion, a special marathon of six Cyberchase episodes selected by fans airs during PBS KIDS Family Night, which started last night, Friday, January 21st and continues through Sunday, January 23, 7-10 p.m. ET on the PBS KIDS channel.
  • Season 13 kicks off Friday, February 25, 7-9 p.m. ET on the PBS KIDS channel with the debut of four adventure-filled episodes. New interactive activities and resources that support the learning goals of the innovative series will also roll out on the Cyberchase website the same month.
  • Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit), who has been with the series since its inception, reprises his Emmy-nominated role as the villainous Hacker. The new episodes find the series’ intrepid heroes, Jackie, Matt, Inez, and Digit, tackling a range of timely environmental topics – from light and water pollution, invasive species and coral reefs to sustainable design, transportation, biodiversity, and trees – using their math and problem-solving skills to save the day.
  • Each episode will be accompanied by live-action epilogues, titled Cyberchase: For Real, that link the math and environmental concepts shown in the animation into the real world. A theme throughout the season is how the environment is interconnected, how one part can impact another and how even small actions can lead to big changes.
  • Over the years, numerous celebrities have lent their voices to the series, including Matthew Broderick, Jane Curtin, Jasmine Guy, Tony Hawk, Marcus Samuelsson, Jaden Michael, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelly McCreary, Rico Rodriguez, Danica McKellar and Al Roker.
  • Cyberchase began in 2002 with a mathematics focus and quickly became one of the leading math-related brands in children’s media. More than 30 independent research studies have shown that Cyberchase viewers understand and remember the math content of the episodes they watch—plus they have a more positive attitude, more self-confidence and more motivation towards mathematics and problem-solving than non-viewers.
  • Cyberchase also reaches kids, parents, caregivers and teachers through interactive learning games, classroom and bilingual family activities, apps, text messaging and community outreach. Cyberchase offers digital games for children with a wide range of abilities, including the brand-new Duck Dash, in which children use math skills on a high-flying migration adventure. In spring 2022, Cyberchase will continue its community outreach campaign, “Green It Up,” which brings kid-centered math and environmental science activities—from a photosynthesis experiment to DIY activities using recycled materials—to public television stations and partners across the country.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christopher Lloyd: “I love playing The Hacker because he’s so self-important and yet so silly. I feel good about doing something for young people that is both imaginative and educational. When kids think through how the characters solve problems using logic and math, the solutions they come up with can be applied in their own lives as well. It’s been a wonderful experience to have a part in that.”
  • Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS KIDS: “We’re thrilled to celebrate 20 years of Cyberchase on PBS KIDS. Kids across the country continue to connect with these characters, stories, and as a viewer noted, ‘cool ways to do math.’ We’re looking forward to more great content for families.”
  • Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Cyberchase: “Cyberchase engages young thinkers with exciting stories that explore important mathematics and environmental concepts and illustrate creative and collaborative problem solving. We look forward to celebrating this special anniversary with kids and families nationwide and continuing our mission to educate and entertain our audience.”
 
 
