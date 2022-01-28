ESPN’s Longest-Tenured Reporter, Mark Schwarz, Retiring Monday

Monday will mark the end of an era at SportsCenter as Mark Schwarz, ESPN’s longest-tenured reporter, retires after 32 years on the job.

In an ESPN career that began in 1990, Schwarz has covered nearly everything across the spectrum of sports.

From big events to personality stories, Schwarz has been there, bringing information to ESPN viewers.

Over the past year, he has most often been seen on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, reporting on a news topic of the day for the “SC Report.”

Recent subjects have been tennis star Novak Djokovic’s bid to play in the Australian Open and the activism of Boston Celtics player Enes Freedom.

Though the news may come as a bit of a surprise, Schwarz explains that this was his plan all along: “I very much knew when I signed my last deal back in December of 2018 it would be my final deal,” he said. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed all 32 years that I’ve had.”

Schwarz also explained that he is looking forward to enjoying retirement: “Using a sports cliché – I’ve put it all out on the field. I have plenty more to give, and I’m a young guy in good health, but there’s a lot more in my life that I’m looking to do right now, and I just want to enjoy the freedom that retirement offers.”

Before he walks away, Schwarz did share his gratitude to ESPN for the opportunity he was granted: “It’s just so great in a business like this where there’s so much turmoil and so much turnover, to have been given the opportunity to put together this type of run with this company is extraordinary,” he said. “And I’m grateful and honored to have done it.”



What they’re saying: