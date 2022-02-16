“Marvel’s Voices: Identity” to Deliver Stories of Popular Heroes for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Wong, Mantis, and many more of your favorite comic heroes will get the spotlight this May in “Marvel’s Voices: Identity.”

Returning for its second year, “Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 2022” will hit stands just in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The one-shot will feature a collection of all-new stories, all brought to life by an amazing lineup of new and established Asian and AAPI creators.

Here’s some of the stories fans can look forward to: Writer Sabir Pirzada returns alongside artist Eric Koda with another Ms. Marvel adventure, this time teaming up the young hero with Shang-Chi Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital and action-packed mission Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama turn the spotlight on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis And more

“Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 2022” continues the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects “the world outside your window.”

These new stories will celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding representation and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American and Pacific Island cultures and identities.

Stay tuned for more information about “Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 2022” and pick up the issue when it arrives on May 11.

