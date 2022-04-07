The Cast and Director of “White Men Can’t Jump” Reunite for Special “SportsCenter” Featured Segment

The cast and director of the acclaimed film, White Men Can’t Jump, have reunited for a special SC Featured segment on SportsCenter on April 10th.

What’s Happening:

For the 30th anniversary of the hit sports movie White Men Can’t Jump , film stars Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez have reunited for the first time with the film’s writer and director Ron Shelton to look back at what went into the making of the picture and discuss the impact it had.

Writer/director Ron Shelton takes SC Featured to some of the filming locations in Los Angeles and then meets Snipes and Harrelson in a basketball gymnasium to discuss the film. Perez, who played Harrelson’s girlfriend in the film, joins remotely.

Other actors from the movie, Marques Johnson and Kadeem Hardison, also offer some memories in the piece as does Kokayi Ampah, who scouted out the film’s shooting locations.

A longer version of the feature will be available on ESPN+ and ESPN+ on Hulu

Recently, at this year’s Academy Awards, the trio of Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, and Rosie Perez took the stage and reminisced about the film before announcing one of the awards of the night.