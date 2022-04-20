Norman Osborn Returns in “Amazing Spider-Man #7” This July

Next week, Marvel Comics will honor 60 years of “Amazing Spider-Man” with the launch of a legendary new run by writer Zeb Wells and definitive Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. From the first issue, fans will see the makings of a bold era in the life of Peter Parker, that will include the return of Norman Osborn!
- On the outs with the FF, the Avengers, and even Aunt May, the question that will be on everyone’s mind will be: what did Spider-Man do?
- The new saga will take another wild turn in July’s “Amazing Spider-Man #7” when Norman Osborn returns with big plans for Peter and ushers in one of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years… Courtesy of Oscorp.
- Spider-Man will be getting a new suit complete with accessories that look vaguely familiar, including what looks like a goblin-inspired glider.
- Check out the covers for “Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8” as well as Patrick Gleason’s design sheet above.
- And pick up “Amazing Spider-Man #7” this July to discover the story behind the new look.
- And don’t forget to swing by your local comic shop next week for “Amazing Spider-Man #1.”