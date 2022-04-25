FX’s latest New York Times Presents documentary film Elon Musk’s Crash Course will be premiering next month.
What's Happening:
- Elon Musk’s Crash Course will be premiering on May 20th at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu.
- Elon Musk is currently the world's richest person.
- He's claimed that, since 2015, Tesla's technology for self-driving cars is essentially a "solved problem," and has made outlandish claims about autopilot capabilities.
- A New York Times investigation reveals the nature of Musk’s pursuit of self-driving technology and the tragic results.
- The film traces how autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other car accidents that Tesla has not acknowledged publicly.
- It shares the pressure Musk put on government officials to minimize investigations and features inside stories from former Tesla employees.
- They spoke out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believed was perilous.
- He made his name by taking bold risks and betting on the impossible.
- Although after years of unfulfilled promises Musk continues to double down on his Full Self Driving service again, but with results that are questionable.
- This is produced and directed by Emma Schwartz and features the work of New York Times reporters Cade Metz and Neal Boudette.