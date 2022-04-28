Former ABC News Anchor Charlie Gibson To Host Podcast Alongside Daughter

Former ABC News Anchor Charlie Gibson is coming out of retirement to host a podcast alongside his daughter, Kate, celebrating books and the craft of writing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Even though he has been retired for 13 years, former Good Morning America and World News Tonight anchor Charlie Gibson will reportedly be returning to ABC News to co-host a new podcast with his daughter, Kate.
- Together, the father and daughter duo will host The Book Case for ABC Audio, a literary podcast that is set to debut on May 2nd.
- Kate Gibson has previously worked as an exec in public television and served as a producer and director for different shows featured on Food Network. She is reportedly currently working on a Master’s Degree in library and information sciences.
- Their first podcast will reportedly feature an interview with Oprah Winfrey, who discusses the impact of her book club, as well as elaborates on how she chooses books for her iconic book club, and shares her personal reading habits.
- Future guests are said to include Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and novelists John Irving and Sue Miller. Each episode is also set to include a highlight featuring a local independent bookstore that shares what is selling in their region.
- The podcast will be available for free on all major audio platforms, with a new episode set to debut weekly. You can also find it in the GMA channel found within Apple Podcasts.
What They’re Saying:
- Charlie Gibson: “Kate and I share tremendous regard for those who succeed in the craft of writing. Add to that the fact that almost without exception, I found in the years at Good Morning America that authors are wonderful talkers and that makes for a good podcast. In each podcast episode we hope listeners will get insights into the minds of accomplished writers and that they or their book club might consider our recommendations for their next read…Choosing your next book is an investment of 10 or 12 hours or even longer. No small deal. We want to build a solid core of listeners who not only come to trust our recommendations of writers and their books, but also learn more about how the gift of good writing engages readers and book clubs and is worth that investment of time.”
- Kate Gibson: “I quit my job in public television in the fall of 2019, not knowing the bottom was about to drop out of, well, everything. I was desperately looking for a job, I was taking care of two kids who were suddenly at home, reading every book I could to keep from going stir crazy and I missed spending time with my mom and dad. My husband, David Canada, who is also our producer, pointed out that my father and I were always talking about books, and that our conversations were compelling. ‘How about I put together some gear and we make a podcast?,’ he said. I spent a couple of months blowing off his suggestion as completely bonkers. But he was persistent, we made a pilot and here we are.”
- Liz Alesse, director and executive producer for ABC Audio: “We’re so happy to welcome Charlie back home to ABC News. This podcast is really a labor of love for him and Kate, and it fits beautifully into our growing library of lifestyle and culture shows.