Former ABC News Anchor Charlie Gibson To Host Podcast Alongside Daughter

Former ABC News Anchor Charlie Gibson is coming out of retirement to host a podcast alongside his daughter, Kate, celebrating books and the craft of writing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Even though he has been retired for 13 years, former Good Morning America and World News Tonight anchor Charlie Gibson will reportedly be returning to ABC News to co-host a new podcast with his daughter, Kate.

and anchor Charlie Gibson will reportedly be returning to ABC News to co-host a new podcast with his daughter, Kate. Together, the father and daughter duo will host The Book Case for ABC Audio, a literary podcast that is set to debut on May 2nd.

for ABC Audio, a literary podcast that is set to debut on May 2nd. Kate Gibson has previously worked as an exec in public television and served as a producer and director for different shows featured on Food Network. She is reportedly currently working on a Master’s Degree in library and information sciences.

Their first podcast will reportedly feature an interview with Oprah Winfrey, who discusses the impact of her book club, as well as elaborates on how she chooses books for her iconic book club, and shares her personal reading habits.

Future guests are said to include Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and novelists John Irving and Sue Miller. Each episode is also set to include a highlight featuring a local independent bookstore that shares what is selling in their region.

The podcast will be available for free on all major audio platforms, with a new episode set to debut weekly. You can also find it in the GMA channel found within Apple Podcasts.

What They’re Saying: