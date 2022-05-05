Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries to Star in the Disney+ Series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

The upcoming Disney+ original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will be a new live-action adventure show. It was announced that Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries are to star in this new series.

What's Happening:

This is based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians .

. It tells the story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is now coming to terms with his new-found divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

With the help of Percy's friends Grover and Annabeth, they must embark on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.

About the Cast:

Aryan Simhadri stars as Grover Underwood – a satyr, half boy and half goat, disguised as a 12 year old boy. Grover cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense. Though cautious by nature, he’ll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson.

Leah Sava Jeffries stars as Annabeth Chase. As a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity.