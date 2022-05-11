Tickets On Sale for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony Headlined by Grammy Award Winning Artist Sara Bareilles

We are less than a month away from more than 5,500 Special Olympics athletes and coaches from around the country and the Caribbean arriving in Orlando, Florida. They will be competing in the largest USA Games in Special Olympics history. Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony. There will be a Grammy award-winning artist headlining, and you won't want to miss it.
What's Happening:
- Today it was announced that the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games (presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs) tickets are now on sale for the events' opening ceremony.
- The opening ceremony will be headlined by Grammy Award winning artist Sara Bareilles.
- This will take place on Sunday, June 5th, at 8 a.m. EST. at Exploria Stadium
- The USA Games Opening Ceremony is for families, fans, and supporters who want to be a part of the fun.
- Tickets will be $55 each and are available online at 2022USAGames.org and on Ticketmaster.
- This event will be hosted by journalist and national television personality T.J. Holmes.
- The opening ceremony is produced by Disney Live Entertainment and will include more than 500 performers.
- That’s not all, Special Olympics athlete Shawn Hinz, joined by Disney’s Voices of Liberty, will sing a solo during America the Beautiful.
- You can watch the ceremony at noon EST on ABC, and on WatchESPN and ESPN the app.