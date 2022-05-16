Jeff Bridges Tries to Leave His Past Behind in Trailer for FX’s “The Old Man”

FX has released a first trailer for their upcoming drama series, The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.
- The trailer shows Dan Chase, played by Bridges, and his two dogs as he tries to run from his past.
- The action-packed trailer gives a look at the tense drama and high-octane fun this series will provide.
- Check out the first trailer for The Old Man below:
More on The Old Man:
- The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.
- Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, directs and executive produces the new series.
- The series is written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff and Bridges.
- The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.
- The Old Man will premiere on June 16 on FX.
The Plot:
- The Old Man centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.