Jeff Bridges Tries to Leave His Past Behind in Trailer for FX’s “The Old Man”

FX has released a first trailer for their upcoming drama series, The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.

The trailer shows Dan Chase, played by Bridges, and his two dogs as he tries to run from his past.

The action-packed trailer gives a look at the tense drama and high-octane fun this series will provide.

Check out the first trailer for The Old Man below:

More on The Old Man:

The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.

is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home , directs and executive produces the new series.

and , directs and executive produces the new series. The series is written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff and Bridges.

The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

The Old Man will premiere on June 16 on FX.

The Plot: