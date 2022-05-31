Rashad Raisani Extends Overall Deal with 20th Television

According to Deadline, Rashad Raisani is extending his relationship with 20th Television, signing a new multi-year overall deal at the Disney TV Studios division which has been his home for the past five years.

Raisani is currently writing and executive producing ABC Criminal Nature , which 20th Television is co-producing with A+E Studios.

, which 20th Television is co-producing with A+E Studios. He also serves as an executive producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star , which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

, which was recently renewed for a fourth season. Other 20th Television series he has worked on under his previous overall deals at the studio include 9-1-1 and The Gifted .

and . Raisani’s Criminal Nature , which is being filmed off-cycle, is a brand new take on the National Parks concept ABC ordered to pilot last season from a different creative team that included Kevin Costner.

, which is being filmed off-cycle, is a brand new take on the National Parks concept ABC ordered to pilot last season from a different creative team that included Kevin Costner. The series, starring Michaela McManus, is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law-enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

