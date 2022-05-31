Rashad Raisani Extends Overall Deal with 20th Television

According to Deadline, Rashad Raisani is extending his relationship with 20th Television, signing a new multi-year overall deal at the Disney TV Studios division which has been his home for the past five years.
What’s Happening:
- Raisani is currently writing and executive producing ABC’s drama pilot, Criminal Nature, which 20th Television is co-producing with A+E Studios.
- He also serves as an executive producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.
- Other 20th Television series he has worked on under his previous overall deals at the studio include 9-1-1 and The Gifted.
- Raisani’s Criminal Nature, which is being filmed off-cycle, is a brand new take on the National Parks concept ABC ordered to pilot last season from a different creative team that included Kevin Costner.
- The series, starring Michaela McManus, is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law-enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.
What They’re Saying:
- Karey Burke, President, 20th Television said: “Rashad is a phenomenal writer with whom we’ve enjoyed a fantastic partnership—and we’re thrilled to extend it even further with this overall. His writing is at turns crisp, suspenseful and surprising, and we have high hopes for Criminal Nature.”
- Rashad Raisani said: “20th has been such a wonderful home to me for the past five years, I can’t wait to see what the next three bring. Whether it’s 9-1-1: Lone Star or Criminal Nature, I am grateful to be collaborating with so many talented and passionate people on projects I care about.”