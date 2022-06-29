Marvel's Voices: Young Avengers #5 launches today, June 29th, on Marvel Unlimited. Here is what was shared in the official press release.
What's Happening:
- The anthology series renowned for its fresh take on the world outside your window launches a new ongoing story! On Wednesday, June 29, MARVEL’S VOICES: YOUNG AVENGERS #5 launches on Marvel Unlimited in the exclusive Infinity Comic format. Fans clamored for it, and we’re finally here to deliver: pop culture critic Anthony Oliveira finally puts his pen to the Young Avengers with up-and-coming artist Jethro Morales!
- On writing the all-new series, Anthony Oliveira says, “I have been reading Young Avengers since the very first week it came out! I remember in those early days thinking it was impossible that what seemed to be happening with Wiccan and Hulkling was actually happening – Queer people like us just weren’t shown in comics or on TV. I’ve been hooked ever since, and continuing the story of these characters I once looked up to is a dream come true.” He continues, “This story is full of deep cuts, weird continuity connections, and insider beats, and the pleasure of Marvel Unlimited is that great, glorious archive of back issues is all just a click away.”
- And artist Jethro Morales said, “The fans can expect a lot of heartfelt moments with tons of action and fun in every panel and page throughout this arc. And as one of the artists, I gave it all to the best of my abilities to convey visually all the emotions and excitement masterfully written by Anthony that I hope the fans would appreciate.”