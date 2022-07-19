Funko Games Introduces Two New Disney Inspired Board Games

Funko Games has announced two new Disney inspired games, Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition and Disney Return of the Headless Horseman. Families will have more entertainment options, whether they are playing the game while visiting the Magic Kingdom or racing through Sleepy Hollow with two new family board games.
What's Available:
Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition
- Coming Soon
- Price $24.99
- 2-6 Players
- Ages 5+
- Based on a memorable visit to the Magic Kingdom, Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition is a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you’ll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! This gently competitive game is an enchanting adventure every time you play.
Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game
- Available now, click here to purchase.
- Price $19.99
- 2-4 players
- Ages 6+
- Sleepy Hollow comes to life after midnight and with Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game, families can experience all that spookiness. In the game Ichabod is frightened and needs your help to escape the forest and its scary creatures to get to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! This fully cooperative adventure is a family game of frightful fun!