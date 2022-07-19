Funko Games Introduces Two New Disney Inspired Board Games

Funko Games has announced two new Disney inspired games, Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition and Disney Return of the Headless Horseman. Families will have more entertainment options, whether they are playing the game while visiting the Magic Kingdom or racing through Sleepy Hollow with two new family board games.

What's Available:

Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition

Coming Soon

Price $24.99

2-6 Players

Ages 5+

Based on a memorable visit to the Magic Kingdom, Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition is a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you’ll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! This gently competitive game is an enchanting adventure every time you play.

Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game