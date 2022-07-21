Animatronic Puppet Grogu on Display at San Diego Comic-Con

You’ll see a lot of crazy things walking around San Diego Comic-Con. For example, today we spotted an animatronic puppet of the beloved new Star Wars character Grogu.

This animatronic puppet of Grogu is actually just the base model of the new product from EFX Collectibles.

The puppet has 15 individual movements, some of which you can see in the video below:

The folks at @eFXCollectibles have created an animatronic puppet Grogu that will be the must have. This is the base model with 15 individual movements starting between $85,000 to $100,000 but each will be custom built. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/3bbXREdMSf — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 21, 2022

You will soon be able to order your very own custom built animatronic puppet Grogu from EFX Collectibles, but it’s going to cost you somewhere in the estimated range of $85,000-$100,000.

This animatronic puppet was designed, developed and engineered with Garner Holt Productions, Inc.

The master patterns for Grogu’s head, ears, hands, as well as the fabric patterns and samples for his robe were supplied by Legacy Effects, the creator of the Grogu seen on screen in The Mandalorian

Each Grogu will be custom built and hand made in California with the highest quality, state-of-the-art components.

While the base model features 15 unique movements, up to an additional 16 servo motors can be added.

