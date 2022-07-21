Photos – Star Wars Costumes on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we are bringing all the fun it has to offer. We stopped by the Lucasfilm booth to check out some costumes from various Star Wars series.

Star Wars fans can find costumes from The Book of Boba Fett for the titular character and the Mandalorian

And speaking of The Mandalorian, the costume for Bo-Katan Kryze is also on display at the booth.

As for the most recent Star Wars series on Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi series can be seen as well.

And finally, the upcoming Andor series also has a couple of costumes on display for the titular character as well as Mon Mothma.

A droid from the series, B2EMO is also on display.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.