Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for Original Docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the upcoming Original Docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss and Emmy Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua.

captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.

When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players.

Today, Dr. Buss's empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss's own family. Running the franchise as a "mom and pop" operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.

Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss executive produces the series alongside director Antoine Fuqua. Other executive producers include Haven Entertainment's Kevin Mann, Michael Mann and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund's (LAMF) Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis. Rounding out the team are Emmy Award-winning editors Jake Pushinsky and executive producer/writer Steven Leckart.

The highly anticipated 10-part docuseries will premiere Monday, August 15th with two episodes on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Check out the official trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers below: