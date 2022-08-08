Teachers Nationwide Can Get Free Admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be offering free admission to teachers nationwide with the Educator Study Pass Program. This is now available throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What's Happening:

With a focus on educating the public about the past, present and future of space exploration, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is expanding the Educator Study Pass program to now include teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, giving more teachers than ever before complimentary admission to the visitor complex.

Both NASA and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex provide resources for educators and students that enhance the learning experience. NASA provides access to lesson plans, videos and interactive games that expand knowledge of and more deeply explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The visitor complex offers education-focused learning specializing in STEM through exciting educational adventures, including field trips enhanced by the Explore & Learn mobile learning experience via the Space Chase! app, private educational programs, Overnight Adventures, Camp KSC and more.

For more information about the Educator Study Pass at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com/camps-and-education/educator-study-pass

To receive the Educator Study Pass, active teachers are required to bring one of the following items to Will Call, located at the entrance of the visitor complex:

An active teaching certificate from the United States, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands

A badge with a photo that shows the title Teacher or Educator

Letter on school letterhead, dated and signed by the principal listing the name(s) of the teacher(s), stating they are an educator at the school

Teachers are required to have one of these items to receive the Educator Study Pass. No exceptions will be made.

What They're Saying: