Busch Gardens Tampa Shares Teaser for New Show at Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream shared on their Instagram page an update of what guests can expect this spooky season.
What’s Happening:
- Howl-O-Scream shared on Instagram a teaser for their upcoming show.
- They posted a video with the caption: “SHOW REVEALED: No matter your choice he wins, and you lose. Join our host as he decides your fate, and experience the fright of a lifetime.This isn't your ordinary game show.”
- There aren't any more details yet, but as soon as we know we will share them with you.
Tampa's Premier Halloween Event Howl-O-Scream: (According to the website)
- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.
- The separate ticketed event will take place on select nights from September 9th through October 31st.
- You can also save up to 65% on tickets by clicking here.