Busch Gardens Tampa Shares Teaser for New Show at Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream shared on their Instagram page an update of what guests can expect this spooky season.

What’s Happening:

Howl-O-Scream shared on Instagram a teaser for their upcoming show.

They posted a video with the caption: “SHOW REVEALED: No matter your choice he wins, and you lose. Join our host as he decides your fate, and experience the fright of a lifetime.This isn't your ordinary game show.”

There aren't any more details yet, but as soon as we know we will share them with you.

Tampa's Premier Halloween Event Howl-O-Scream: (According to the website)