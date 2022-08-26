Disney+ confirmed the Wagatha Christie documentary with Coleen Rooney will be on the streaming service according to Variety.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has confirmed that the Wagatha Christie documentary with Coleen Rooney is set to air on the streaming service.

documentary with Coleen Rooney is set to air on the streaming service. Wagatha Christie does not have an official title yet.

About Wagatha Christie: (working title)

When Coleen Rooney, wife of soccer player Wayne Rooney, revealed on Instagram she had uncovered the individual who’d been selling stories about her to the tabloids, it set off a chain of events no one expected.

The culprit was rival footballer’s wife Rebecca Vardy who launched an ill-advised defamation lawsuit after being publicly unmasked.

The result was a legal battle that became a tabloid sensation.

Produced by Lorton Entertainment in association with Dorothy Street Pictures, Wagatha Christie will tell the story of the lawsuit that gripped a nation featuring interviews with Coleen, her family and friends as well as others involved in the trial.