What's Happening:
- Disney+ has confirmed that the Wagatha Christie documentary with Coleen Rooney is set to air on the streaming service.
- Wagatha Christie does not have an official title yet.
About Wagatha Christie: (working title)
- When Coleen Rooney, wife of soccer player Wayne Rooney, revealed on Instagram she had uncovered the individual who’d been selling stories about her to the tabloids, it set off a chain of events no one expected.
- The culprit was rival footballer’s wife Rebecca Vardy who launched an ill-advised defamation lawsuit after being publicly unmasked.
- The result was a legal battle that became a tabloid sensation.
- Produced by Lorton Entertainment in association with Dorothy Street Pictures, Wagatha Christie will tell the story of the lawsuit that gripped a nation featuring interviews with Coleen, her family and friends as well as others involved in the trial.
