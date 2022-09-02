The Telluride Film Festival Includes “If These Walls Could Sing” a Disney Original Documentary on Abbey Road Studios

The Telluride Film Festival starts today, September 2nd and runs through September 5th. Disneyorigdocs shared on their Instagram page that this year's lineup includes If These Walls Could Sing, a Disney Original Documentary on the infamous Abbey Road Studios.
- The film’s director Mary McCartney will be there in person to share her film celebrating the studio where many iconic artists recorded seminal work including, of course, her father Paul.
About the Telluride Film Festival:
- Telluride Film Festival today announces its official program selections for its 49th edition.
- TFF’s celebration of artistic excellence brings together cinema enthusiasts, filmmakers, and artists to discover the best in world cinema in the beautiful mountain town of Telluride, Colorado.
- TFF will screen nearly ninety feature films, short films, and revival programs representing twenty-five countries, along with special artist Tributes, Conversations, Panels, Student Programs, and Festivities.
- Telluride Film Festival takes place Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5, 2022.