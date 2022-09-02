The Telluride Film Festival Includes “If These Walls Could Sing” a Disney Original Documentary on Abbey Road Studios

The Telluride Film Festival starts today, September 2nd and runs through September 5th. Disneyorigdocs shared on their Instagram page that this year's lineup includes If These Walls Could Sing, a Disney Original Documentary on the infamous Abbey Road Studios.

What’s Happening:

The Telluride Film Festival lineup this year includes If These Walls Could Sing , a Disney Original Documentary on the infamous Abbey Road Studios.

, a Disney Original Documentary on the infamous Abbey Road Studios. The film’s director Mary McCartney will be there in person to share her film celebrating the studio where many iconic artists recorded seminal work including, of course, her father Paul.

About the Telluride Film Festival: