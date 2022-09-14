ABC Shares First Trailer for New Series “Alaska Daily” Ahead of October Premiere

ABC has shared the first trailer for their new series, Alaska Daily, ahead of its October premiere.
- From the mind of Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.
- Check out the first trailer for the new series below:
About Alaska Daily:
- Alongside Swank, Alaska Daily stars:
- Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik
- Matt Malloy as Bob Young
- Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy
- Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly
- Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar
- Ami Park as Yuna Park
- Craig Frank as Austin Teague
- Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) and Peter Elkoff, who will also serve as showrunner, are executive producers on the series.
- Alaska Daily is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.