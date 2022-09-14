ABC Shares First Trailer for New Series “Alaska Daily” Ahead of October Premiere

ABC has shared the first trailer for their new series, Alaska Daily, ahead of its October premiere.

From the mind of Tom McCarthy ( Spotlight ), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

About Alaska Daily: