AriZona and Marvel Team Up to Introduce Super LXR Hero Hydration

AriZona Beverages has announced that they are joining with Marvel to introduce Super LXR Hero Hydration.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating its 30th birthday, AriZona Beverages has announced that it is joining forces with Marvel to introduce Super LXR Hero Hydration, an advanced hydration beverage that has been formulated to fuel the everyday hero in the gym, sports field, classroom, office, or at home to achieve their best. Because we believe that heroes aren’t born. They’re built.

The two titans of industry have joined forces to disrupt the sports drinks category with a functional hydration beverage using the highest quality ingredients backed by extensive lab research.

Coming to you this October, the Super LXR Hero Hydration initial lineup will consist of four unique flavors that will not only fuel your performance, but will excite your taste buds in a way that only AriZona knows how: Dragon Fruit Watermelon, Citrus Lemon Lime, Peach Mango and Açaí Blueberry.

Each of these flavors will be linked to a beloved Marvel Super Hero. Since heroes come in all shapes and sizes, the Super LXR flavorverse will only continue to expand with innovative offerings and more of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes.

The beverage will initially be offered in a 16oz bottle, custom designed for such an iconic collaboration, fusing design elements from both brands.

The appealing and eye-popping designs pay tribute to both Marvel Super Heroes and AriZona’s signature style.

With each bottle containing only 25 calories and 2g of sugar, Super LXR Hero Hydration, is not only a super hydrating drink for the modern, health-conscious consumer, but also for those looking for enhanced recovery and focus. Packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, and containing 13 vitamins & minerals including A, C, E and multiple B vitamins, green tea extract, polyphenols & EGCG, L-Carnitine, L-Glutamine, and alpha GPC, Super LXR Hero Hydration will help people unleash their inner hero.

Super LXR Hero Hydration will be available for purchase this October. For more information or to pre-order now, please visit herohydration.com

What They’re Saying: