The City of Kissimmee Issues a Mandatory Nightly Curfew Until Further Notice

If you live in or are visiting Kissimmee, Florida, there will be a mandatory curfew in effect until further notice due to Hurricane Ian.
What's Happening:
- The city of Kissimmee shared in a tweet that a mandatory curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
- The Tweet read: “Due to extensive flooding in our community, the City of Kissimmee has issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Remain at home during that time unless you are required to commute for work or are an essential worker.”
- There has been extreme flooding all around Florida and they are recommending that people stay put for their own safety and to allow emergency vehicles to respond.
- Below, you can see an example of some of the flooding that has happened in Kissimmee.