The City of Kissimmee Issues a Mandatory Nightly Curfew Until Further Notice

If you live in or are visiting Kissimmee, Florida, there will be a mandatory curfew in effect until further notice due to Hurricane Ian.

What's Happening:

The city of Kissimmee shared in a tweet that a mandatory curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

The Tweet read: “Due to extensive flooding in our community, the City of Kissimmee has issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Remain at home during that time unless you are required to commute for work or are an essential worker.”

There has been extreme flooding all around Florida and they are recommending that people stay put for their own safety and to allow emergency vehicles to respond.

Below, you can see an example of some of the flooding that has happened in Kissimmee.