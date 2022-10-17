We’re Going Wild For Dooney & Bourke’s “The Jungle Book” Collection!

It’s a jungle out there so why not rock your wild side? Dooney & Bourke has added a new collection of bags to shopDisney that are themed to the animated classic The Jungle Book.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Bring some fierce style to your closet this fall with Dooney & Bourke’s latest Disney collection. The beloved brand has found a fun and fashionable way to pay tribute to The Jungle Book across three bag styles that will hold up for any adventure.

across three bag styles that will hold up for any adventure. Human Mowgli and a cast of jungle characters including Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior (the baby elephant) take the spotlight in this brightly colored assortment that consists of: Drawstring Bag Camera Bag Tote Bag

The gang prances, dances, and gives great glances in front of a white background that allows every neon-like color to truly pop!

As for the trim, it’s light brown leather with blue accents that compliment the characters, jungle ferns, and other plants that fill out the pattern.

Each bag also comes with a removable leather tag with debossed ''Disney'' and ''The Jungle Book.''

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

10'' H x 10'' W x 7'' D

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

Zip closure with braided zip pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 24 1/2''

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Zip closure closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 10 1/2''

You can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags! If you love this collection, check out the other great designs that are available on shopDisney and stay tuned for more exciting Disney releases.