Disney Cruise Line Adjusts Itineraries As Subtropical Storm Nicole Approaches The Bahamas and Florida

With Subtropical Storm Nicole on approach and expected to intensify in the coming hours, Disney Cruise Line has made some adjustments for the comfort and safety of the guests aboard the Disney Wish and the Disney Dream.

What’s Happening:

Monday November 7, 2022 – Miami, Florida Tuesday November 8, 2022 – At Sea Wednesday November 9, 2022 – At Sea Thursday November 10, 2022 – Cozumel, Mexico Friday November 11, 2022 – At Sea

Saturday November 12, 2022 – Miami, Florida (Debarkation)

New Disney Dream Itinerary:

Monday November 7, 2022 – Port Canaveral, Florida Tuesday November 8, 2022 – At Sea Wednesday November 9, 2022 – Cozumel, Mexico Thursday November 10, 2022 – At Sea

Friday November 11, 2022 – Port Canaveral, Florida (Debarkation)

New Disney Wish Itinerary: