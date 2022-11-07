Disneyland Testing Out New Mobile Merchandise Ordering

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can take advantage of a new service that is currently being tested at select locations where guests can mobile order select pieces of merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Guests at the Disneyland Resort now have the option to test a new service where they can buy Merchandise now and pick it up later at select locations.

Guests can now use the Disneyland App to mobile order select pieces of merchandise throughout the parks and the Downtown Disney “Left of City Hall” on Main Street USA at Disneyland Park Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District



Some examples of merchandise that can be ordered include: Disneyland Castle Playsets Select Board Games, like Disney Parks LIFE, Disney Parks UNO, Select Christmas Ornaments and home goods, and even Legacy lightsabers for Luke Skywalker, Mace Windu, and Darth Vader. And more!

To use the service, guests at the Disneyland Resort must:

Select a pick-up location and choose their pick-up arrival window. Both valid park admission and a park reservation for the same day and the same park are required for park entry to pick up their order from a park location.

From there, guests can browse and select from the list of merchandise and the add items they’d like to purchase to their cart.

After they’ve reviewed their details, they can then pay for their order using a Disney Gift Card, Disney Rewards Redemption Card, Apple Pay, or a stored payment method.

Then, guests will receive a notification from the Disneyland App when their order is ready. Once within their arrival time, they’ll tap the “prepare my order” button in the app.

Mobile Order for merchandise is available for select items at participating locations, and is currently only in a testing phase for a limited time.

Discounts will be applied through the app (a Disney account is required) for eligible: Disney Visa Cardmembers Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Disney Vacation Club Members

If a guest is a Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holder and/or Disney Vacation Club Members, the discount will automatically be applied to your total, just make sure that your pass or membership is linked to your Disney account.

To receive a Disney Visa Cardmember discount, guests must pay with their Disney Visa Card and/or their Disney Rewards Redemption Card to qualify for the discount.

If you are returning an item purchased through the Mobile Order service, it is subject to the standar Disneyland Resort policy and procedures.

If guests do not pick up their merchandise order from the selected pick-up location before the location closes at the end of the day on which they placed the order, the order will be refunded.

Worth noting, Mobile Merchandise ordering, offerings, and availability are subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Disney reserves the right to cancel any purchases at any time for any reason without liability, and to provide applicable refunds.