Drew Goddard Pilot “The Trenches” Ordered By FX Networks

FX is adding another animated comedy to their network's already illustrious (no pun intended) lineup, this time from creator Drew Goddard, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Drew Goddard, co-creator of Marvel’s The Defenders and Daredevil, as well as executive producer of NBC’s The Good Place, has created an animated half-hour about a modern family of monster hunters in a new pilot for FX called The Trenches.
- The series comes as part of Goddard’s overall deal with ABC Signature, with 20th Television Animation producing, and Floyd County Productions (Archer) providing animation services.
- If the series is picked up, it will join Little Demon at the network, which stars Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza.
- Goddard previously worked on Alias and Lost at ABC, and is also on board a project in development at Hulu with Nick Paley, who co-wrote Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.
- This pilot order is the latest for Goddard, after ABC ordered a pilot for a drama series based on the French drama, HIP. Goddard was also nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for The Martian, and also served as director, producer, and writer of the feature Bad Times at the El Royale.
- The television screenwriter, director, and producer first signed into an exclusive multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television in 2019, under which he agreed to write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms. The agreement was the first to close following Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox Television.
