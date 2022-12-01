Drew Goddard Pilot “The Trenches” Ordered By FX Networks

FX is adding another animated comedy to their network's already illustrious (no pun intended) lineup, this time from creator Drew Goddard, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Drew Goddard, co-creator of Marvel The Defenders and Daredevil, as well as executive producer of NBC’s The Good Place, has created an animated half-hour about a modern family of monster hunters in a new pilot for FX called The Trenches.

If the series is picked up, it will join Little Demon at the network, which stars Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza.

