“Avatar: The Deep Dive, A Special Edition of 20/20” to Air Tuesday, December 13th on ABC

ABC News has announced Avatar: The Deep Dive, A Special Edition of 20/20, a new primetime special edition of 20/20 that features exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the powerhouse film franchise through the eyes of legendary director James Cameron.

In a revealing interview with ABC News contributor Chris Connelly, Cameron recounted the world’s reaction to the first-of-its-kind film Avatar more than a decade ago, his challenges making the highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water , and his plans for three additional installments.

The one-hour special also includes interviews with stars Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang, who describe their experiences working with Cameron and the signature motion-capture technology.

Weaver, who is returning as a new adolescent character, explains how it felt to play one of the youngest characters in the sequel and how she tapped into her own childhood for the role.

Academy Award winner Kate Winslet talks about her long-awaited reunion with the director and why she was eager to join the project, playing one of the leaders of an undersea Pandora clan.

In rare behind-the-scenes footage, the cast is seen undergoing months of intensive free-diving training with renowned free-diving expert Kirk Krack to give full underwater performances.

The program also introduces the next generation of actors joining the Avatar world, including Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Jack Champion and Trinity Bliss, who open up about joining the legendary franchise. Additional interviews include producer Jon Landau, casting director Margery Simkin and more.

The program also introduces the next generation of actors joining the Avatar world, including Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Jack Champion and Trinity Bliss, who open up about joining the legendary franchise. Additional interviews include producer Jon Landau, casting director Margery Simkin and more. Avatar: The Deep Dive, A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday, December 13th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

Avatar: The Deep Dive, A Special Edition of 20/20 is produced by ABC News. Matt Lombardi is the executive producer and Janice Johnston is the senior executive producer of 20/20.

is produced by ABC News. Matt Lombardi is the executive producer and Janice Johnston is the senior executive producer of . Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on Friday, December 16th.